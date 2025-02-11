Are Teaspoons And Tablespoons The Same Around The World?

When it comes to cooking (and especially baking), accurately measuring ingredients is a necessity. For the utmost accuracy, using a kitchen scale is the best option. But ingredients in small quantities (such as extracts, oils, spices, and powders) won't trigger a weight response from a kitchen scale. This is where your measuring spoons come in handy. Tablespoons and teaspoons are used around the world, regardless of what measurement system the country follows. The odd thing here is that the volume for teaspoons and tablespoons does differ depending on what part of the world you're in.

If this has left you scratching your head, don't worry you're not alone! In the United States, Liberia, and Myanmar the imperial system is used, which expresses decimal measurements as fractions. The rest of the world uses the metric system. All this is to say, a tablespoon in the U.S. is going to hold less volume than a tablespoon in the U.K., for example. Now, if you're still scratching your head, again you're not alone — it's more complicated than it really should be.