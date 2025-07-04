The Vintage British Dish That's A Carb-Lover's Dream

You can make as many jokes as you'd like about British food. Yes, they eat like the Blitz is still happening; yes, they conquered the world for spices and decided not to use any of them. These are all classic bits. But one thing you can't deny is that they do wonderful things with meat and pastry. From the Cornish pasty (Britain's beloved take on a hand pie) to the sausage roll, to say nothing of other kinds of meat pies, the Brits have it down to a science. But what happens if, for one reason or another, you can't use meat? Well, say hello to the Lancashire butter pie, a flaky, delectable atom bomb of carbohydrates.

Just based on the name, you might think that Lancashire butter pie is a dessert pie, along the lines of butter cookies or a gooey butter cake. But it's actually a savory pie, albeit one without meat. You see, Lancashire, a county in the northwest of England, was historically quite Catholic. That meant there were days, usually Fridays, when eating meat was forbidden. But these English Catholics, many of whom had labor-intensive jobs, had to enjoy a satiating meal somehow, and while they could always get a bounty of fish from the Irish Sea, it was always nice to have options. And so the Lancashire butter pie was born, made with onions, potatoes, and a whole lot of butter.