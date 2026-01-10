The Fool-Proof Way To Tell When Your Bread Is Done Proofing

Unless you're making some kind of flatbread, like Indian roti (made in a tandoor) or Mexican tortillas, you're probably going to need your bread dough to proof before baking. "Proofing" is just another way to say "rising," since that's all it really is: the dough ferments, yeast releases carbon dioxide into the dough, and it puffs up nice and pretty to let you know it's ready to go in the oven. But where, exactly, is the line between "99% ready" and "100% ready"? Baking can be a fussy, frustrating thing, especially when you're making something like bread. Luckily, there's an easy way to tell when your dough is done proofing: give it a good poke.

That's right! Just as you don't need a special proofer to proof your bread, you don't need any fancy equipment to figure out if your dough is ready — just give it the ol' Pillsbury prod. If your dough is proofed just right, it'll bounce back, but very slowly. By contrast, if it's underproofed, it'll bounce back immediately, filling the indent right back in, meaning it still needs a little bit more time proofing. If it doesn't bounce back at all, it's overproofed, and you'll have to reshape the loaf and let it proof again.