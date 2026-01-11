14 Restaurants With Dishes So Spicy You Have To Sign A Waiver

Some people like when their food has a little kick. Others prefer to completely eviscerate their esophaguses with spice levels so intense they require a waiver. There is an underworld of spicy thrill seekers willing to take their chances and endanger their taste buds. There are restaurants willing to take their money to turn up the heat as long as they sign a document acknowledging the journey they are about to embark upon is of their own doing.

From wings to burgers to ramen, restaurants have challenges, contests and other promotions built around customers taking on the spiciest dish on the menu. Some offer prizes, and others just the notoriety of being able to boast about your intestinal fortitude. If you're asking yourself how fiery can the food really be? The answer is fiery enough that staff prepping the dish wear protective hand coverings and sometimes a gas mask.

If you like playing a game of chance with your insides, and ultra high spice levels, you're in luck. These 14 restaurants have the heat you seek. Get your pen ready to sign on the dotted line so you can experience an internal inferno, and may you and your gut make it out okay.