The Spiciest Food Bobby Flay Has Ever Eaten

We all know celebrity chef Bobby Flay for his take on Southwestern flavors (not to mention his useful home cooking tips), but it's always interesting to see what kind of experiences a chef has had while trying other types of food. And though you'd think he's tried his fair share of spicy cuisine in the past, there's one dish he's mentioned that was easily the hottest.

In a rapid-fire interview with Food Network, Flay said that the spiciest dish he's ever had was Nashville hot chicken. It was so hot, in fact, he says, "I couldn't feel my face."

Nashville hot chicken does indeed have a reputation for being extremely spicy, though commonly available fast food interpretations of it have toned down the flame quite a bit. Some chains don't hold back, however, like the wildly popular Dave's Hot Chicken. At Dave's, you can pick a heat level, and in fact, at many Nashville hot chicken restaurants like the famed Hattie B's, you can choose the level of heat you receive.