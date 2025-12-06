The Subtly Spicy Costco Meatballs Customers Say Are 'A Great Appetizer For The Holidays'

Unlike Thanksgiving dinner, which has a rather strict list of traditional foods, a Christmas dinner is slightly more loose in what sorts of festive, seasonal foods you can bring to the table. If you've got a big group this year, then perhaps you're already planning a trip to Costco for its new seasonal finds which you can buy in bulk. If you know you want to try something festive but also slightly different this year (maybe something with a kick to it), then Amylu's chicken meatballs made with cranberry and jalapeño are a Costco holiday food worth picking up.

Cranberry and jalapeño flavors do go together, especially when baked into meatballs. Reviews across social media and Costco's website are almost universally positive, with some calling it a "great appetizer for the holidays" thanks to the cranberry flavor that's so popular during the holiday season. Plus, it's got a spicy kick which is punchy without being overpowering. From the ingredients listed, the meatballs appear to contain a fairly small amount of jalapeño peppers along with a bit of chipotle peppers and other spices. Reviews claim they're mildly spiced, so you're encouraged to add some hot sauce or red pepper flakes if you want more heat. On top of all that, these meatballs are gluten-free when it's otherwise common for meatballs to contain wheat ingredients like bread crumbs.