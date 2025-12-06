The Subtly Spicy Costco Meatballs Customers Say Are 'A Great Appetizer For The Holidays'
Unlike Thanksgiving dinner, which has a rather strict list of traditional foods, a Christmas dinner is slightly more loose in what sorts of festive, seasonal foods you can bring to the table. If you've got a big group this year, then perhaps you're already planning a trip to Costco for its new seasonal finds which you can buy in bulk. If you know you want to try something festive but also slightly different this year (maybe something with a kick to it), then Amylu's chicken meatballs made with cranberry and jalapeño are a Costco holiday food worth picking up.
Cranberry and jalapeño flavors do go together, especially when baked into meatballs. Reviews across social media and Costco's website are almost universally positive, with some calling it a "great appetizer for the holidays" thanks to the cranberry flavor that's so popular during the holiday season. Plus, it's got a spicy kick which is punchy without being overpowering. From the ingredients listed, the meatballs appear to contain a fairly small amount of jalapeño peppers along with a bit of chipotle peppers and other spices. Reviews claim they're mildly spiced, so you're encouraged to add some hot sauce or red pepper flakes if you want more heat. On top of all that, these meatballs are gluten-free when it's otherwise common for meatballs to contain wheat ingredients like bread crumbs.
Amylu's cranberry and jalapeño chicken meatballs are a holiday hit
Cranberries and jalapeños may seem like an unusual combination, but these meatballs are hardly the first time cranberry flavors have been paired with spices. Besides spicy cranberry ketchup, a holiday condiment you've likely never heard of, you've also got cranberry jalapeño dip, a slightly unorthodox but tried-and-true alternative to simple cranberry sauce. It works because the strong, tart flavor of cranberries can really shine when contrasted with the green heat of jalapeño peppers. These Amylu meatballs play off these same strengths, with the added savory element of chicken to round it out. The packaging lists added sugar, which helps round them out.
With all that said, how do you serve such a flavor of meatball during dinner? Meatballs, being balls of meat, are versatile little things. Some reviewers say they enjoyed eating them on their own as an appetizer, although plenty of reviewers recommended serving them with BBQ sauce or hot sauce. Just like with plain meatballs, feel free to serve them with mashed potatoes and gravy or over a plate of pasta or spaghetti. Amylu's website even offers up a recipe for making meatball sliders which combines its product with pepper jack cheese and extra cranberry sauce to make tiny burgers.