What Kind Of Mayo Does Subway Use? Here's What We Know

Subway has had a bit of a rough go of things in recent years, hasn't it? Various factors, including a business model that relies on overfranchising and widespread dissatisfaction with its menu and pricing, have resulted in many Subway locations closing their doors — and while there are still plenty of locations, many fast food fans, including those on Reddit, steer clear of the green and gold. But if you're jonesing for some cold meat on a spongy submarine bun, you could do worse than Subway, so don't let us stop you if you want to pay a visit. In fact, we'll even answer a question you may have: What brand of mayonnaise do they use? Well, it's not something you can buy from your local supermarket — it's a proprietary recipe.

"It's not a brand," said one Redditor who worked at Subway. "It comes in large plastic bags, with Subway branding on it." Another Redditor who worked at Subway reported that, at one point, they saw their lite mayo with the Kraft label on it. If you want to recreate a similar taste at home, they suggested a hack: "I've found comfort in Kraft lite mayo as a replacement and just add a little lemon juice and paprika." It's good to keep in mind if you really have a taste for the mayo Subway uses, we suppose — just make sure to put the sauce on the bread first.