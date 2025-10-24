The Fast Food Chain Everyone Should Avoid, According To Reddit

One of the funniest scenes in any movie this year came from "Friendship," wherein a character sets out on what's supposed to be a life-changing hallucinatory odyssey ... only for his subconscious to conjure up a vision of him going to a Subway and ordering a Black Forest ham sandwich. It's the kind of joke that wouldn't have worked with a KFC or a Taco Bell, but in recent years, Subway has become associated with a certain clammy suburban shabbiness, ideally suited for the queasy A24 comedy.

It wasn't always this way. Once upon a time, Subway was embraced as a tasty, healthy-ish fast food option, serving sandwiches made from fresh ingredients right in front of you. They found a young man from Indiana named Jared Fogle, who supposedly lost 245 pounds through exercising and eating Subway sandwiches, and made him their spokesperson. They even offered a footlong sandwich for $5 — a truly ridiculous bargain with a catchy jingle.

Eventually, though, the bloom came off the rose. The once-vaunted fresh ingredients were found not to be so fresh after all. The $5 footlong deal ended, which didn't endear the chain to its customer base. The hyper-aggressive business model resulted in oversaturation and overworked franchisees. And Fogle, essentially Subway's mascot, was arrested for some of the worst crimes imaginable. It was a perfect storm of bad publicity, and although there are still plenty of Subways out there, their image has yet to fully recover.