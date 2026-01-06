Can You Microwave Paper Plates? Yes, But Not All Of Them Are Safe

Despite the fact that microwaves are now so quotidian that they don't need commercials, they remain quite mysterious in many ways. The convenient appliances regularly inspire questions over what can and cannot be nuked — for example, you should think twice before microwaving hot peppers, but you can totally cook salmon in the microwave (though whether you should is a different debate). One object that often sparks such microwave safety doubts is paper plates. It can be tempting to reheat those tiny sausages you snagged from a cocktail party directly on the paper plate, no dishes necessary, but is it safe?

Good news: although there are many things you should never put in a microwave (including grapes and styrofoam), paper plates are usually microwave-safe. However, there is a big caveat. Some paper plates, especially printed decorative ones, contain metallic or plastic material, which is not safe to microwave. In other words, if you're about to microwave leftover pizza from your five-year-old cousin's birthday party on super cool spider print plates, you'll probably want to transfer it to a different dish first.