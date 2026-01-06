Can You Microwave Paper Plates? Yes, But Not All Of Them Are Safe
Despite the fact that microwaves are now so quotidian that they don't need commercials, they remain quite mysterious in many ways. The convenient appliances regularly inspire questions over what can and cannot be nuked — for example, you should think twice before microwaving hot peppers, but you can totally cook salmon in the microwave (though whether you should is a different debate). One object that often sparks such microwave safety doubts is paper plates. It can be tempting to reheat those tiny sausages you snagged from a cocktail party directly on the paper plate, no dishes necessary, but is it safe?
Good news: although there are many things you should never put in a microwave (including grapes and styrofoam), paper plates are usually microwave-safe. However, there is a big caveat. Some paper plates, especially printed decorative ones, contain metallic or plastic material, which is not safe to microwave. In other words, if you're about to microwave leftover pizza from your five-year-old cousin's birthday party on super cool spider print plates, you'll probably want to transfer it to a different dish first.
How to know if your paper plates are microwave safe
If you accidentally microwave a non-microwave-safe paper plate, it could release harmful chemicals, melt or warp, or even catch on fire, all of which are potentially dangerous and will definitely ruin your meal. So, how can you know for sure that you won't start a fire while expertly reheating days old pizza on a paper plate? Unsurprisingly, the best option is to look for a microwave-safe label on the packaging or directly on the plate. However, as a general rule, classic, plain white paper plates without any kind of decorations or coatings are almost always microwave-safe.
If a paper plate has any kind of shiny coating, decorative print, or fancy trim, it's best to err on the side of caution and transfer your food to a dish you are more certain can withstand the microwave — the convenience of avoiding dishes simply isn't worth potential microwave disasters. Still, even if you are confident that a paper plate is microwave safe, it's best to microwave it in short intervals, checking to make sure the plate isn't overheating or melting.