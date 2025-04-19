12 Potential Microwave Disasters And How To Avoid Them

There is little doubt that microwaves are a game-changer in the kitchen. These nifty appliances are fast, convenient, and energy-efficient. From cooking up a feast to reheating leftovers, microwaves are now an essential gadget for modern living. Compact and quiet, they also fit seamlessly into small spaces, be it apartments, student dorms, or offices.

The first patent for a microwave oven was filed in 1945, with the early appliances standing around 6 feet tall and weighing over 750 pounds. Perhaps it's due to these dimensions that the gadget didn't start becoming popular in home kitchens until the 1970s. By then, advancements in technology had made microwaves smaller and more budget-friendly for the average household.

Modern microwaves come with a huge range of features, from different cooking modes to smart connectivity that lets users control them remotely. However, even though they have come a long way, microwaves still have their limitations. In fact, if used inappropriately, they can even pose safety risks. Ready to find out more about potential microwave disasters and how to avoid them? Keep reading.