Seriously, Think Twice Before Microwaving Hot Peppers

I may be a food writer by trade, but I've made more than my share of kitchen blunders, ranging from food storage mistakes to purchasing the wrong produce (meaning, the kind that turns moldy within minutes of bringing it home). However, one of the worst errors I've ever made involved the microwave. While it didn't ruin my food, it nearly wrecked me — or, at least, caused serious pain. What did I do? I microwaved a dish that contained a lot of hot peppers.

I seem to recall that it was some kind of chicken dish with onions, ginger, and serranos. I was heating up a bowl for my lunch, and when I opened the microwave, the steam poured out and enveloped me in a cloud of pain. Since I was still hungry and not one to pass up on all that deliciousness, I still managed to eat my lunch, but did so with tears streaming down my face. This was still going on when I went to work that afternoon, so everyone assumed I was suffering from some terrible tragedy. Needless to say, I felt like a total idiot every time I had to explain through my sniffles, "No, I just microwaved hot peppers."

At least I know I'm not alone in having pulled this unwise move. Several Redditors have admitted to doing something similar, with one person saying, "It's like I just pepper-sprayed my entire family! ... When I opened up the microwave I about died, not to mention all the people in the next room did too."