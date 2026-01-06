Kerrygold Irish butter, with its iconic green and gold packaging and lush flavor and texture, is undoubtedly Ireland's supreme food export (sorry, potatoes). However, in a stunning twist, it turns out the professional baker-approved butter brand wasn't originally sold in Ireland. Before you melt down, don't worry — this isn't a disappointing dairy deception like grocery store Greek yogurt, which isn't as Greek as we thought. The company behind Kerrygold Irish butter, Ornua, is headquartered in Ireland, and the golden-toned butter is churned with milk from grass-fed Irish dairy cows.

Despite its clearly established Irishness, Kerrygold Irish butter first hit markets not in the Emerald Isle, but in the United Kingdom, in 1962. This is surprising, but not totally shocking — the U.K. is Ireland's next-door neighbor, after all. What's truly mind-blowing, however, is that Kerrygold expanded to bring high-butterfat Irish flavor as far as the Middle East, Asia, and the Caribbean before finally releasing its Irish butter in Ireland in 1973, 11 years after the creamy product launched in the U.K. American butter lovers had to wait even longer to enjoy the indulgent Irish spread, as Kerrygold Irish butter didn't hit shelves stateside until 1991.