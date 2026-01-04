What One Customer Allegedly Found In Their Filet-O-Fish Has McDonald's Fans Second-Guessing Their Orders

Of course, you can't believe everything you see on the internet, and there's no way of verifying whether this Redditor's wormy Filet-O-Fish trauma is genuine. However, the uncomfortable truth is that parasites are common in wild-caught fish. By some measures, over 90% of store-bought wild-caught fish are infected with some form of parasite. In other words, eating parasites is an inevitable part of eating fish. Some even go so far as to compare finding parasites in fish to coming across bugs in fresh fruit and vegetables.

The good news is that parasite-carrying fish should be safe to eat as long as it has been properly cooked, so there's no need to swear off seafood forever. Freezing or heating fish to an appropriate temperature should kill any parasites, making it perfectly safe for human consumption (although, obviously, it's advisable to remove any visible worms). Since McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is made with wild-caught Alaskan pollock that has been flash-frozen and then cooked through, the alleged roundworm theoretically shouldn't pose a risk to anything other than the unlucky diner's appetite. In fact, one Redditor suggested that the wormy discovery proves that McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is the real deal, as parasites are less common in farmed fish. In any case, if this revelation has you rethinking your McDonald's order, check out our ultimate McDonald's burger ranking for your next Mickey D's fix.