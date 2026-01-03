The Culinary Faux Pas Bobby Flay Admits To Making Constantly

For someone who owns multiple restaurants, has hosted several cooking shows, and is often praised for his spectacular skill in the kitchen, you would think Bobby Flay doesn't make mistakes when he's in his element. The Food Network star knows how to build flavor-packed dishes, refuses to commit the "sacrilegious" practice of breaking pasta, and he has also mastered the art of making perfectly melted cheese on burgers. Despite his culinary expertise, however, Flay has admitted to making one food-prep mistake over and over again when cooking with chicken: he washes poultry before tossing it in the pan.

In a TikTok video shared by the Food Network, the celebrity chef is seen answering some of the most controversial questions about cooking, and someone asks if he rinses raw chicken before cooking. He confidently responds: "I wash my chicken before I cook it." While there's nothing wrong with upholding cleanliness when preparing food, there's a reason why food safety experts advocate against rinsing poultry.

A 2019 study done by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) found that rinsing chicken doesn't effectively remove harmful bacteria. In fact, the practice actually increases the risk of spreading contamination in the kitchen. Modern food processing standards already ensure that chicken is clean before it reaches consumers' homes, and the little bacteria left are killed off during cooking. Washing or rinsing the meat pre-cooking just spreads the bacteria in the sink or on the kitchen counter via splatters.