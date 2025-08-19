Food Network Star Antonia Lofaso's Spicy Take On The Chicken Washing Debate

I think that by now most folks are wise to the fact that washing raw chicken is a mistake, but apparently, Food Network star Antonia Lofaso didn't get the memo. The chef answered contentious cooking questions in a TikTok video, espousing strong opinions about ruining pasta by adding oil to the boiling water and never using pre-minced garlic, or "jarlic" as she refers to it. Surprisingly, she also copped to occasionally rinsing chicken before cooking it. Despite prevailing wisdom dictating that the practice is flawed, there may be a method to her madness — in some cases.

Lofaso isn't about washing every piece of raw poultry that crosses her path. She specifically states that when packaged chicken has been marinating in its own juices, she will give it a rinse, then pat it dry before preparing it. While she doesn't clarify why exactly, it could be because chicken that has languished in "chicken water" can sometimes taste a little off. Lofaso could also just be ensuring she gets rid of any other unwanted funk clinging to the bird.

However, she does acknowledge that washing poultry doesn't make it any safer to consume. This doesn't simply equate to a waste of time — it can actually do more harm than good. While I'm sure a seasoned chef like Lofaso is cautious when controversially rinsing chicken on occasion and does a good job sanitizing the sink and its environs afterward, home cooks may still want to steer clear of putting the meat under the kitchen faucet.