What To Do If Your Air Fryer Starts Overheating

Whether you're making crispy, mouthwatering green beans or simply cooking perfect frozen food from Costco, using an air fryer beats cooking in the oven any day of the week. It's convenience and efficiency all wrapped up in one time-saving device, but like any other kitchen appliance, it can occasionally malfunction. When The Takeout spoke with Lynne Just, manager of the Hamilton Beach consumer test kitchen, she highlighted a few things to watch out for that signal your air fryer is overheating.

"When an air fryer overheats, a few things are obvious: the food becomes quickly overcooked, the air fryer may smoke, or, depending on the model, it may have an error code visible on the display panel," she said. Where there's smoke, there's fire, as they say. Just also laid out what to do if you see these signs, to prevent an air fryer from burning your house down.

"If the air fryer is overheating, you should immediately turn the power off and unplug the unit from the outlet," Just said. Overheating isn't necessarily an indication that your air fryer is down for the count. You may have added food that doesn't belong in your air fryer, or the appliance could be in need of a good scrubbing. Either way, if it starts overheating and you have to pull the plug, Just noted that it's crucial to give it enough time to recover. "Let it cool before using it. Keep in mind that this cooling process could take as long as 60 minutes."