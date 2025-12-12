Your Air Fryer Is The Key To Crispy, Mouthwatering, Green Beans

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The air fryer is undoubtedly one of the most valuable kitchen appliance innovations in many of our lifetimes. From making extra crispy baked potatoes to reheating leftover pizza, it serves as a convenient way to get appetizing fare on your plate in a matter of minutes. While there are some tasks it can't handle (for example, you can't make fried dough in an air fryer), most foods that folks typically use an oven to make can be cooked faster and just as efficiently in the countertop device. Vibrant, crispy green beans are no exception, and according to air fryer expert Clare Andrews, there's no better way to prepare the veg.

As the author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: 15 Minute Feasts," Andrews possesses a wealth of knowledge about air fryers and how they cook food. The reason she's a fan of cooking green beans in the appliance is multi-faceted, but perhaps the main draw is the outcome. "They keep a slight bite, like a good stir fry, but develop lightly blistered edges like you'd get from roasting," Andrews said. "The flavor becomes a little sweeter because the hot air circulates rapidly, drawing out moisture without overcooking them."

She also appreciates how cooking green beans in the air fryer requires less time and effort than more traditional cooking methods. "Compared to oven-roasting, air frying is much faster; you get similar caramelization and roasted flavor in a fraction of the time," she said. "Versus sauteing, air frying uses far less oil and is hands-off, so you don't have to keep an eye on the pan. It's convenience, speed, and flavor all in one wonderful machine."