Your Air Fryer Is The Key To Crispy, Mouthwatering, Green Beans
The air fryer is undoubtedly one of the most valuable kitchen appliance innovations in many of our lifetimes. From making extra crispy baked potatoes to reheating leftover pizza, it serves as a convenient way to get appetizing fare on your plate in a matter of minutes. While there are some tasks it can't handle (for example, you can't make fried dough in an air fryer), most foods that folks typically use an oven to make can be cooked faster and just as efficiently in the countertop device. Vibrant, crispy green beans are no exception, and according to air fryer expert Clare Andrews, there's no better way to prepare the veg.
As the author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: 15 Minute Feasts," Andrews possesses a wealth of knowledge about air fryers and how they cook food. The reason she's a fan of cooking green beans in the appliance is multi-faceted, but perhaps the main draw is the outcome. "They keep a slight bite, like a good stir fry, but develop lightly blistered edges like you'd get from roasting," Andrews said. "The flavor becomes a little sweeter because the hot air circulates rapidly, drawing out moisture without overcooking them."
She also appreciates how cooking green beans in the air fryer requires less time and effort than more traditional cooking methods. "Compared to oven-roasting, air frying is much faster; you get similar caramelization and roasted flavor in a fraction of the time," she said. "Versus sauteing, air frying uses far less oil and is hands-off, so you don't have to keep an eye on the pan. It's convenience, speed, and flavor all in one wonderful machine."
Crispy air fryer green beans in just 10 minutes
One of the most glaring differences between an air fryer and a convection oven is speed, which is often the primary draw for folks interested in obtaining one. Yet, they aren't necessarily set-it-and-forget devices. You still have to do some prep work for food to come out looking and tasting exceptional. Andrews was happy to share some pointers regarding how to make green beans in an air fryer just right.
All things considered, it really isn't all that different from how you would prepare them for roasting. "Prep the beans by trimming and pat them dry, as moisture prevents them from crisping," Andrews said. "Toss with a little oil, salt, pepper, and any extra seasonings you'd like. Air fry for 8 to 10 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit, shaking halfway." After the air fryer has done its job, give your green beans some additional flavor. "To finish, add lemon zest, parmesan, chili flakes, or garlic as soon as they come out," Andrews said.
Of course, you can also zhuzh up your veggies before they cook. Coating them with a bit of sesame and soy sauce or spicing them up with some Cajun seasoning and paprika gives them a bit more character. For extra appeal, Andrews described how to get crunchy breadcrumbs to adhere to the veg in the air fryer. "To get the breadcrumbs to stick, I would suggest tossing the beans in a little olive oil, then add 1 to 2 teaspoons of mayo or a splash of beaten egg," she said. "Coat with breadcrumbs (panko works best). Air fry as normal until crunchy, turning halfway."