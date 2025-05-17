The Hazardous Air Fryer Mistake That Could Burn Down Your House

Air fryers are so easy and convenient to cook with, that it's easy to forget that they can also become hazardous if not used correctly. And while using grated cheese in your air fryer might make a mess, we're talking about something as serious as starting a fire. So, if this is something you want to avoid, don't place your air fryer just anywhere. Known as the "Queen of Air Fryers" and the author of "Air Fryer Recipes," Empowered Cooks CEO Cathy Yoder gave us her expert advice on the matter.

"As a general rule of thumb, it's important not to place your air fryer on any uneven surfaces, on top of flammable materials, or too close to walls to avoid any accidents," Yoder explained. It's also best to avoid putting your air fryer underneath a cabinet, or on a stovetop, which can be a huge fire hazard. And steer clear of the sink area (We've all been taught that water and electricity mixing is a no-no) since this is the quickest way to an electrical shock.