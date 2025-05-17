The Hazardous Air Fryer Mistake That Could Burn Down Your House
Air fryers are so easy and convenient to cook with, that it's easy to forget that they can also become hazardous if not used correctly. And while using grated cheese in your air fryer might make a mess, we're talking about something as serious as starting a fire. So, if this is something you want to avoid, don't place your air fryer just anywhere. Known as the "Queen of Air Fryers" and the author of "Air Fryer Recipes," Empowered Cooks CEO Cathy Yoder gave us her expert advice on the matter.
"As a general rule of thumb, it's important not to place your air fryer on any uneven surfaces, on top of flammable materials, or too close to walls to avoid any accidents," Yoder explained. It's also best to avoid putting your air fryer underneath a cabinet, or on a stovetop, which can be a huge fire hazard. And steer clear of the sink area (We've all been taught that water and electricity mixing is a no-no) since this is the quickest way to an electrical shock.
Where to safely place your air fryer
So, carelessly placing your air fryer is one of the many potential air fryer disasters to avoid, but it also raises the question: What is a safe place for your handy appliance? Cathy Yoder suggested choosing a nonflammable, level location — with a buffer zone of no less than five inches between the fryer and any other surfaces. She also advised keeping flammable items like cooking oils, kitchen towels, or plastics at a safe distance from the air fryer's vents while running.
Keeping some space between your air fryer and the wall is the best way to allow for proper ventilation so that the appliance doesn't cause a fire hazard by overheating. If you have a vent hood, you can turn it on and place your air fryer nearby, or open a window for some airflow. Yoder also cautioned, "Many manufacturers warn against plugging into a power strip or an extension cord that is not suitable for a high wattage, [since] there is a chance that it could heat up and start an electrical fire." Instead, you should always plug your air fryer cord straight into an electrical outlet. It's also a good idea to check your air fryer's user manual for any specific instructions — because safety matters just as much as those tasty air fryer recipes.