Think Twice Before Using Grated Cheese In An Air Fryer

The air fryer is so versatile that it's hard to believe we used to live without it. Whether you're doing eggs, chicken, or cooking a whole cheesecake in the air fryer, this piece of kit can probably make it. Unfortunately for us, though, not everything can be air fried — and putting some foods in there can turn into a potential air fryer disaster. You might not like this, but grated cheese is definitely one of them.

It's only natural to want to sprinkle a whole lot of grated cheese onto your air fryer pizza or grilled cheese sandwich, but that doesn't exactly go hand in hand with this appliance's cooking method. Air fryers cook your food by circulating hot air around the basket, and since grated cheese is light, it'll end up flying everywhere you don't want – and getting stuck in the wrong places.

This doesn't mean you have to rule out grated cheese completely, however. You just have to use the right strategy when air frying it.