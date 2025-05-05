Think Twice Before Using Grated Cheese In An Air Fryer
The air fryer is so versatile that it's hard to believe we used to live without it. Whether you're doing eggs, chicken, or cooking a whole cheesecake in the air fryer, this piece of kit can probably make it. Unfortunately for us, though, not everything can be air fried — and putting some foods in there can turn into a potential air fryer disaster. You might not like this, but grated cheese is definitely one of them.
It's only natural to want to sprinkle a whole lot of grated cheese onto your air fryer pizza or grilled cheese sandwich, but that doesn't exactly go hand in hand with this appliance's cooking method. Air fryers cook your food by circulating hot air around the basket, and since grated cheese is light, it'll end up flying everywhere you don't want – and getting stuck in the wrong places.
This doesn't mean you have to rule out grated cheese completely, however. You just have to use the right strategy when air frying it.
How to avoid a cheesy mess in your air fryer
If you're set on using grated cheese in the air fryer, there are a few ways to ensure it stays where it should. For an open faced grilled cheese, mix your cheese with some melted butter or mayo before pressing it into the bread, as this will help hold it down. And always use a lower rack which is further away from the fan.
Another good method when you're topping something with grated cheese, is to place the cheese-topped food into a preheated, turned off air fryer for a few minutes. This allows the cheese to melt partially, which will stop it from flying once you turn the air fryer back on.
For something like nachos or a wrap where your cheese can be partially enclosed within the food, make sure that it's placed towards the bottom so that your other ingredients weigh it down. If you're making a tasty grilled cheese sandwich, you can also pin down the bread with a toothpick, which keeps your bread and cheese secured. While these methods will stop your cheese from flying, there's still a chance of a potential leakage, so line your basket for an easier clean up and more time to enjoy your cheesy meal.