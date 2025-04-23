11 Potential Air Fryer Disasters And How To Avoid Them

Most of us are well-versed in the art of popping a bag in the microwave or going old-school with a pan. But now, air fryer makers would have us believe it's even easier to whip up your favorite treat, no guesswork required. It sounds great, but is it worth making the switch?

You can make popcorn with almost the same effort and time it would take to make it in your regular way. The only real upside is that you can use less oil and customize your seasonings once it's done. But, there are dos and don'ts. For starters, most air fryers rarely reach the high temperatures needed to pop corn effectively. Overfilling the fryer basket or using too much oil can lead to uneven popping or scorched results. Depending on the fryer basket design, uncooked kernels can slip through the grates and get lodged into the heating element, causing overheating, a potential short circuit, or a fire. This could even destroy the appliance altogether.

As one Redditor put it, "When a kernel flies into the fab and bangs around... you will wish you hadn't." Another complained, "When the air fryer scorches, the popped kernels' smell will also make you wish you hadn't." If you do want to try popcorn in the air fryer, we would suggest making a smaller portion than usual and staying close to keep an ear out for unusual sounds from the appliance.