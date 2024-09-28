Is It Possible To Bake Cookies In The Air Fryer?

The short and sweet answer to whether or not you can bake cookies in an air fryer is that you absolutely can, when you follow the correct steps. Chocolate chip, snickerdoodles, or a simple sugar cookie can be made in small batches and finished in just a few minutes when you pop them in your air fryer.

Although baking cookies in the air fryer can be convenient, there are some quirks that set it apart from baking in a conventional oven. For example, instead of lining a full baking tray to keep the cookies from sticking as they bake, you might want to spray the air fryer basket with cooking spray or use an air fryer liner or line it with aluminum foil.

On the upside, the same way air fryers can help to make for crispy reheated fried chicken and french fries, they can also make for a cookie that's golden on the outside and gooey on the inside. The bottom line is that cookie baking is not only possible in an air fryer, it has the potential to replace your regular baking process when in a pinch.