The Proper Way To Season Your Brand New Mortar And Pestle

A mortar and pestle feels like a kitchen tool out of time, but many people still use it today for its ability to get bold, fresh flavors out of their spices. They've been around for centuries and used in cuisines and cultures across the world from the Romans to the Aztecs and other Indigenous American populations.

Mortar and pestles are useful instruments to keep in your kitchen for the sheer amount of processes and techniques you can perform with them, from grinding fresh spices to making sauces like pesto, and so on. But since these are made with natural materials like volcanic rock, granite, and wood, a new mortar and pestle needs to be seasoned before use, much like a new cast iron skillet; although the processes are very different from each other.

Once you get a new mortar and pestle, you can season it at home through a process of soaking it in water and repeated steps of grinding uncooked rice until the inside is cleaned out. Once seasoned, you'll be ready to take on all of your mortar and pestle missions.