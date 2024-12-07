Can You Really Cook A Cheesecake In Your Air Fryer?

Your air fryer is a magical small appliance, capable of everything from reviving last night's leftover fried chicken to hard-boiling eggs. But while we'd like to think we use our air fryers to the fullest, not many of us have likely entered into the dessert realm with them. Sure, you can make cookies or brownies, blast some cupcakes or muffins into being, or even create a super-easy bread pudding. But what about the ultimate in creamy decadence: Can you make a cheesecake in your air fryer?

As a matter of fact, you can air fry your way into cheesecake heaven, and it's way easier than baking a cheesecake outright — no water bath needed. You're actually going to use it twice: first to set the crust, then to cook the entire thing. On the second go-around, initially cover the pan with aluminum foil, then stop the process, remove the foil, and let the cheesecake go until it's done. It's literally that simple.