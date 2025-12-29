Paul McCartney's Comfort Meal Couldn't Be More British
When you think of Paul McCartney, you'd assume that the musician keeps himself healthy by eating sophisticated vegetarian fare or food that's befitting a global superstar. However, the former Beatles bass guitarist's all-time favorite meal is as unhealthy, humble, and British as it gets (not unlike his favorite childhood sandwich): egg and chips. But we can't fault his preference, since this pairing of fried egg and British chips — different from American fries — captures the spirit of comfort food in its simplest yet filling form.
McCartney's favorite comfort meal dates back more than a century, specifically during World War I. At the time, British soldiers stationed in Belgium and France would seek cheap and filling food at small taverns called estaminets. Since meat was scarce, they would pair potatoes with eggs, and the pairing soon became a common British dish, especially among the working class. McCartney grew up in Liverpool, where he might have developed his liking for the dish.
In the vintage cookbook "Favorite Foods of the Famous," which contains recipes from celebrities of yesteryear, McCartney professes his strong fondness for egg and chips, saying, "I know this is hardly a Cordon Bleu dish. But it really is my favourite" (via Express).
How to prepare Paul McCartney's favorite comfort food
Re-creating Paul McCartney's beloved egg and chips at home is quite easy, since it only requires two main ingredients: eggs and potatoes. Start by preparing the potatoes. Use starchy varieties like Maris Piper or Russets, and cut them into thick wedges or batons to really embody British chips, which are thicker and stubbier than the common fries in America. To achieve that pub-style crispness, do the double-fry method — the same method that guarantees ultra-crispy fried chicken. Blanch the chips in hot oil until tender, then remove from the oil and let them rest for a bit. Afterward, deep-fry again until golden brown. Sprinkle the chips with flaky salt while still hot to enhance the flavor.
For the egg (or eggs), a simple fry in butter or oil will mostly do the trick. But if you want the crispiest bites, baste your eggs in oil. If you don't want to use a large volume of oil, just tilt the pan slightly and let the oil pool on one side. Scoop the hot oil with a spoon and drizzle it over the egg while frying. Don't overdo it if you want the yolk to be slightly runny. Serve the egg and chips together once done. If you want to elevate the dish and introduce other ingredients, consider adding melted cheese, beans, peas, ham, or steak. The meal will remain just as simple and filling, the way McCartney wants it to be.