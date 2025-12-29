Paul McCartney's Comfort Meal Couldn't Be More British

When you think of Paul McCartney, you'd assume that the musician keeps himself healthy by eating sophisticated vegetarian fare or food that's befitting a global superstar. However, the former Beatles bass guitarist's all-time favorite meal is as unhealthy, humble, and British as it gets (not unlike his favorite childhood sandwich): egg and chips. But we can't fault his preference, since this pairing of fried egg and British chips — different from American fries — captures the spirit of comfort food in its simplest yet filling form.

McCartney's favorite comfort meal dates back more than a century, specifically during World War I. At the time, British soldiers stationed in Belgium and France would seek cheap and filling food at small taverns called estaminets. Since meat was scarce, they would pair potatoes with eggs, and the pairing soon became a common British dish, especially among the working class. McCartney grew up in Liverpool, where he might have developed his liking for the dish.

In the vintage cookbook "Favorite Foods of the Famous," which contains recipes from celebrities of yesteryear, McCartney professes his strong fondness for egg and chips, saying, "I know this is hardly a Cordon Bleu dish. But it really is my favourite" (via Express).