The Key Ingredient You Can't Leave Out Of Hungarian Goulash
Many Americans think of goulash as a beefy, cheesy, tomato-packed, elbow macaroni casserole (which is one of the old-school pasta dishes no one eats anymore). However, while American-style goulash is delightful in its own right, real-deal Hungarian goulash is a whole different ball game. This Eastern European stewed meat dish is as forgiving as it is comforting: You can feel free to make it with beef, pork, or mutton, toss in nearly any vegetables you have on hand, and serve it over pasta, rice, or mashed potatoes. However, most Hungarians would agree that Hungarian-style goulash isn't really goulash without one key ingredient: paprika.
Paprika is generally optional in American-style goulash, but the bright red spice is absolutely essential in its Hungarian counterpart. The spice adds a mild heat and smoky-sweet flavor, and gives goulash its signature bright red hue. Ideally, Hungarian goulash should be made with Hungarian paprika, which has a sweeter, more complex flavor and deeper red pigment than regular, run-of-the-mill paprika (which is a spice you should pick up from the dollar store). Although Hungarian paprika is a bit pricier and harder to find, most agree that it's well worth seeking out the good stuff for a paprika-forward dish like Hungarian goulash.
The importance of paprika in Hungary
These days, paprika is a source of national pride for Hungarians, and a required ingredient in goulash and many other traditional Hungarian dishes like the best chicken paprikash, but that wasn't always the case. Hungarians have been simmering goulash-style dishes for over a thousand years – in fact, the comforting stew started as humble peasant fare, typically consisting of meat and onions simmered over an open fire. However, paprika didn't make it into the mix until much later.
Paprika is made from chili peppers, which originated in the Americas and didn't arrive in Hungary until around the early 16th century. The hot peppers were originally grown exclusively for decoration by spice-wary Europeans, but by the 17th century, Hungarians had started to grind up chilies for culinary purposes. By the 1800s, paprika-packed goulash began to gain popularity, and the hearty scarlet stew quickly became Hungary's most beloved and recognizable national dish. Over the last two centuries, Hungary has refined and perfected paprika production, and these days most Hungarians wouldn't dream of making goulash without several hearty scoops of the highest-quality Hungarian paprika. No matter what variety of the chili-based spice you're mixing into your goulash, make sure to replace your paprika when necessary for maximum flavor.