The Key Ingredient You Can't Leave Out Of Hungarian Goulash

Many Americans think of goulash as a beefy, cheesy, tomato-packed, elbow macaroni casserole (which is one of the old-school pasta dishes no one eats anymore). However, while American-style goulash is delightful in its own right, real-deal Hungarian goulash is a whole different ball game. This Eastern European stewed meat dish is as forgiving as it is comforting: You can feel free to make it with beef, pork, or mutton, toss in nearly any vegetables you have on hand, and serve it over pasta, rice, or mashed potatoes. However, most Hungarians would agree that Hungarian-style goulash isn't really goulash without one key ingredient: paprika.

Paprika is generally optional in American-style goulash, but the bright red spice is absolutely essential in its Hungarian counterpart. The spice adds a mild heat and smoky-sweet flavor, and gives goulash its signature bright red hue. Ideally, Hungarian goulash should be made with Hungarian paprika, which has a sweeter, more complex flavor and deeper red pigment than regular, run-of-the-mill paprika (which is a spice you should pick up from the dollar store). Although Hungarian paprika is a bit pricier and harder to find, most agree that it's well worth seeking out the good stuff for a paprika-forward dish like Hungarian goulash.