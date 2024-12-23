Here's When You Should Be Replacing Your Paprika

When crowning kings in the kitchen hall of fame, no list would be complete without paprika. Depending on which peppers paprika is made with, this beautiful red spice imparts a savory, earthy flavor with notes of a near-fruity tang or sweetness. It's a staple spice in many cultures, especially in South America, but chances are high that the average American won't be going through bottles of the stuff on a monthly basis. That means you'll likely deal with stale paprika sooner or later. All spices have an expiration date, after all, and paprika is no different. While it has a whopping 3-year shelf life with good storage practices, that doesn't mean it won't go stale eventually. But how do you know when it's time to replace your paprika? Just keep your eye peeled for these simple signs.

First, the taste. Sprinkle a bit on your tongue. Fresh paprika isn't a shy spice, and it should warm your mouth with its tangy, savory notes. Stale paprika, on the other hand, often tastes like chalk. You can test staleness directly in your meals, too. When paprika is overdue for a date with the kitchen compost, it doesn't matter if you add a pinch or ten spoonfuls of it to a dish; it won't impart much flavor. Even the color can give away sad, stale paprika. However, this is the least reliable detection method because paprika often loses its color over time regardless of its potency.