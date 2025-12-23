Trader Joe's Newest Bag Drop Has Customers Rushing To Grab One Before They're Gone
It looks like Trader Joe's isn't done releasing surprises in time for Christmas. Not too long ago, the beloved grocery chain released charming signature mini totes, perfect for stocking stuffers, that looked like smaller versions of its ultra-popular shopping totes. And now, fans are clamoring for the newest color of the coveted insulated bag, which was recently released in stores. A dusty light blue bag now joins the lineup of green, orange, pink, and purple colors that customers have gone mad about.
The large bags have an 8-gallon storage capacity and a zipper closure, and measure about 12 inches deep and 18 inches wide, while the minimalist outer design features images of a Trader Joe's store, summery palm trees, and a vintage van. They're perfect for shopping or transferring your hot or cold dishes to grandma's house for Christmas dinner. And at $8.99 a pop, they are super-affordable and make a great gift for any Trader Joe's superfan, but only if you can get your hands on one.
These bags are released in limited runs, which quickly turns them into collector's items. According to comments on an Instagram post featuring the new bag, some stores are limiting the number of bags any given customer can purchase, but other stores are not. So, as you can imagine, they're as hot as 24-packs of toilet paper during the coronavirus pandemic.
Trader Joe's is an expert on trendy reusable bags
This isn't Trader Joe's first run-in with a reusable bag that customers have rushed to own. In Spring of 2025, TJ's released mini pastel-colored canvas tote bags that were so coveted, resellers were asking for up to $2,000 for a single bag (despite an original retail price of $2.99)! It turns out that Trader Joe's shopping bags are a huge hit with international tourists as well, in part because the chain is only found in the United States.
So, for someone visiting from outside the country, a reusable bag is the perfect souvenir that's also unlikely to hold up anyone at customs. In fact, the bags are considered chic fashion accessories in Japan, so if you travel outside the U.S. to visit family or conduct business, it might be the perfect gift you can bring to your hosts.
If anyone knows about reusable tote bags, it's Trader Joe's. The company introduced the concept to American customers in 1977, when most shoppers when retailers were still asking shoppers if they wanted paper or plastic. So it makes sense that the company's bags are the ones that draw viral trends.