Trader Joe's Newest Bag Drop Has Customers Rushing To Grab One Before They're Gone

It looks like Trader Joe's isn't done releasing surprises in time for Christmas. Not too long ago, the beloved grocery chain released charming signature mini totes, perfect for stocking stuffers, that looked like smaller versions of its ultra-popular shopping totes. And now, fans are clamoring for the newest color of the coveted insulated bag, which was recently released in stores. A dusty light blue bag now joins the lineup of green, orange, pink, and purple colors that customers have gone mad about.

The large bags have an 8-gallon storage capacity and a zipper closure, and measure about 12 inches deep and 18 inches wide, while the minimalist outer design features images of a Trader Joe's store, summery palm trees, and a vintage van. They're perfect for shopping or transferring your hot or cold dishes to grandma's house for Christmas dinner. And at $8.99 a pop, they are super-affordable and make a great gift for any Trader Joe's superfan, but only if you can get your hands on one.

These bags are released in limited runs, which quickly turns them into collector's items. According to comments on an Instagram post featuring the new bag, some stores are limiting the number of bags any given customer can purchase, but other stores are not. So, as you can imagine, they're as hot as 24-packs of toilet paper during the coronavirus pandemic.