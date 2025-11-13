The New Trader Joe's Mini Find That Makes The Perfect Stocking Stuffer
Trader Joe's is well-known for selling a plethora of affordable, private-label groceries, and although its newest product isn't edible, it's sure to experience its fair share of fanfare. The grocer who introduced America to reusable shopping bags has released cute little tote bags just in time for the holidays. TJ's micro totes measure a mere 4.5 by 3.5 inches, come in three distinct colors (blue, green, and red) and will only set customers back $2.99 each.
With Christmas coming before we know it, these mini totes make for adorable stocking stuffers that could be packed with miniature presents inside. From humble goodies like small candies to something more extravagant like the keys to a new car, these micro bags have the potential to be a gift within a gift that will double the joy of the holidays. The best part about Trader Joe's petite mini totes is that if you just want to give them away as stocking stuffers as is, they already come with a surprise zipped up inside.
Each Trader Joe's micro tote contains another bag
Almost like a nesting doll in bag form, Trader Joe's micro totes house a gift inside that can assist you on your next trip to the store. Each $2.99 mini tote contains a full-sized reusable grocery sack in the same color as the smaller unit. One of the most common drawbacks to using reusable bags at the grocery store is constantly forgetting to grab them before you walk out the door. By putting the larger bag in the micro tote after every trip and leaving it on your key rack or even hooking it to your key chain, you'll always have at least one bag to carry out your haul on your next trek to TJ's.
Folks interested in getting their hands on these micro totes for stocking stuffers or just for themselves will want to act fast –- Trader Joe's is only selling them while supplies last. Previous mini tote releases have sold out quickly, with some of the lucky few reselling them for upwards of $1,000 online. Move over Starbucks Bearista cups, Trader Joe's micro totes may soon be the hottest new item on third-party seller sites like eBay.