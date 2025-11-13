The New Trader Joe's Mini Find That Makes The Perfect Stocking Stuffer

Trader Joe's is well-known for selling a plethora of affordable, private-label groceries, and although its newest product isn't edible, it's sure to experience its fair share of fanfare. The grocer who introduced America to reusable shopping bags has released cute little tote bags just in time for the holidays. TJ's micro totes measure a mere 4.5 by 3.5 inches, come in three distinct colors (blue, green, and red) and will only set customers back $2.99 each.

With Christmas coming before we know it, these mini totes make for adorable stocking stuffers that could be packed with miniature presents inside. From humble goodies like small candies to something more extravagant like the keys to a new car, these micro bags have the potential to be a gift within a gift that will double the joy of the holidays. The best part about Trader Joe's petite mini totes is that if you just want to give them away as stocking stuffers as is, they already come with a surprise zipped up inside.