This Starbucks Holiday Cup Is Being Resold For Hundreds More Than It's Worth

Folks were already excited about sampling beverages from Starbucks' festive 2025 holiday menu, but the Green Mermaid had more surprises up its sleeve. The coffee giant recently began hyping adorable Bearista cups meant to contain your favorite of the many handcrafted and made-to-order Starbucks drinks. These 20-ounce glass cups included a straw and showcased a character eerily similar to a clover honey bear wearing a green beanie. The whole thing kind of filled you with warm fuzzies, but some folks reselling the cups online were even giddier about the new promotion.

Before they almost instantly sold out, Starbucks' Bearista cups weren't all that expensive, only costing $29.95 in-store. Yet, a few savvy individuals took to selling them on eBay and making a tidy profit in doing so. The holiday beverage containers commanded prices between $200 and $300 on average, with one even being sold to the tune of $325. Have we entered the season of giving, or the season of greed?

Now, one can put pretty much any price they like on an item they are reselling online, but that doesn't mean anyone will bite. Still, after searching for the costly cups on eBay, every listing I saw indicated the cup had already sold –- and there weren't any more available, even for the exorbitant price tag. The question remains: why are people buying them at such an inflated expense when they originally cost $29.95 at their local Starbucks?