For many of us, opening a school lunchbox involved the momentary thrill of reaching past that good old PB&J sandwich, the requisite fruit roll-ups, and those Little Debbie snacks to grab that brightly colored juice box or pouch. These sweet, fruity drinks that daily graced our lunch pails sure felt like a treat, and with words scrawled across their labels promising pie-in-the-sky health benefits (like "100% vitamin C"), bolstered by cheerful mascots and fruit imagery splashed across the snazzy packaging, these sips were often seen as a far healthier choice than soda.

Sounds like sweet memories, right? Not so fast, because looking back with today's nutritional knowledge really is a hindsight 20/20 kind of deal. Sadly, behind the playful branding and fun, fruity names lurked shockingly high amounts of added sugar, artificial flavors, and preservatives. Some of these juices contained as much sugar as a candy bar or soda, making them more like a midday dessert bomb than a healthy lunchtime drink. And perhaps most disturbing? There was sometimes very little actual fruit juice inside!

While they may not have made our official list of retro foods that completely flopped, this nostalgic yet eye-opening list does look at old-school lunchbox juices that were actually unhealthy, revisiting the drinks that defined cafeteria culture and after-school snacks for an entire generation.