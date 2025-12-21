12 Signs You Are In A Good Bakery

Everyone wants to be the next internet sensation, but few are willing to do the unglamorous, deeply technical work that will actually get them there. Lines out the door, and earned accolades come down to dozens of moving parts working together: baking schedules that run all day, fermentation that refuses to be rushed, well-trained staff who care, coffee brewed properly, fair pricing, spotless spaces, and relentless quality control.

For this piece, I spoke with two chefs who truly understand how to create this magic: Chef Inês Neves of MiBa Bakery in Porto, Portugal, and Chef Odette D'Aniello, founder and CEO of Celebrity Gourmet Ventures Inc., home to Celebrity Cake Studio and Dragonfly Cakes. As a former café owner and baker myself, these conversations felt very close to home.

What these two women share goes beyond aesthetics or trends. They offer a clear-eyed look at the discipline and intention required to run not just a successful bakery, but a genuinely great one — the kind of space that earns loyalty, admiration, and repeat customers. We've seen these same patterns across our roundup of the best bakeries in every U.S. state — places that consistently get the fundamentals right, day after day. Let their insights be your checklist as you work out why some bakeries linger in your memory long after the last crumb is over.