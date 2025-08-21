The Coffee Shop Red Flags That Mean You're In For A Bad Brew
There are countless ways to determine whether a new café you're visiting is worth consistent patronage, and while small nuances — like how a coffee shop makes its cappuccinos, for example — can say a lot about its quality, there are much bigger red flags to look out for. In fact, from the practices of the baristas to the shop's cleanliness, there are so many ways to tell if a coffee shop is as good as it claims to be.
To uncover these red flags, we spoke to Donny Raus — the founder of Raus Coffee Company, certified espresso sommelier, and Q-grader — who explained why barista etiquette is the first subject of note when determining a coffee shop's overall quality. "I look at their shot prep and extraction time," Raus explains. "If it has the right flow rate then I would consider it a go." However, if you're a beginner to the world of ordering coffee and espresso, these intricacies won't matter quite as much to you as Raus' second red flag. The sommelier also points to baristas' demeanor and presentation as an indicator of the shop's overall quality. "If their service is pretentious that is a hard no," Raus opines. "Mediocre coffee with great service is better than great coffee with bad service."
Other coffee shop qualities that should send you running
Another important thing to note about your barista's conduct occurs before they actually begin making the espresso. As Raus explains, "Other elements include the weighing of ground coffee and brewed coffee. If they're being precise, you can assume the same quality goes into the production of their coffee." This is especially true when you consider that coffee scales are made to be incredibly precise, so weighing the coffee in a haphazard way could indicate a general lack of care. In the same vein, another major red flag is a lack of cleanliness, especially when it comes to the coffee equipment. "If you see an espresso machine milk wand all caked up with dried milk, RUN! This is a breeding ground for bacteria," warns Raus.
However, perhaps the most important red flag is the simplest: If you aren't fond of how the coffee tastes, find a new shop. Flavor-wise, espresso comes in many forms, and certain cafés simply won't be accustomed to your taste. "I suggest asking for a sample," Raus adds. "I don't know of a single café that wouldn't give you a small taste of their drip brew, unless it is all made to order [...] Follow your own preferences."