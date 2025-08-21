The Coffee Shop Red Flags That Mean You're In For A Bad Brew

There are countless ways to determine whether a new café you're visiting is worth consistent patronage, and while small nuances — like how a coffee shop makes its cappuccinos, for example — can say a lot about its quality, there are much bigger red flags to look out for. In fact, from the practices of the baristas to the shop's cleanliness, there are so many ways to tell if a coffee shop is as good as it claims to be.

To uncover these red flags, we spoke to Donny Raus — the founder of Raus Coffee Company, certified espresso sommelier, and Q-grader — who explained why barista etiquette is the first subject of note when determining a coffee shop's overall quality. "I look at their shot prep and extraction time," Raus explains. "If it has the right flow rate then I would consider it a go." However, if you're a beginner to the world of ordering coffee and espresso, these intricacies won't matter quite as much to you as Raus' second red flag. The sommelier also points to baristas' demeanor and presentation as an indicator of the shop's overall quality. "If their service is pretentious that is a hard no," Raus opines. "Mediocre coffee with great service is better than great coffee with bad service."