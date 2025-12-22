Never Use Ziti In Baked Pasta Dishes With This Type Of Sauce — Here's Why

Some would classify pasta as the ultimate comfort food, and cheesy pasta dishes with scrumptious, crusty, oven-browned edges, such as homemade lasagna and baked ziti, raise the bar. Of course, everything still needs to come together as a cohesive dish. If your sauce slides right off your noodles when you lift your fork for a bite, baked pastas quickly turn into disappointment on a plate.

The Takeout spoke with chef Glenn Rolnick, the director of culinary operations for the legendary Carmine's in New York City, about how to make sure the sauce in baked pasta adheres to smooth noodles like ziti. "Ridges or grooves in ziti or rigatoni help keep the sauce on each piece of pasta," he explained; however, "It still depends on the consistency and texture of the sauce. A more dense or heavier style sauce will stick to a smooth pasta as opposed to a thinner, more liquid texture."

Think along the lines of a hearty Genovese ragu or a simple vodka sauce. If you want a little kick in the dish, a spicy arrabbiata would also work well with smooth pasta like ziti. Thinner options such as a classic carbonara, pesto, or an aglio e olio aren't your best bet if you want the sauce to stick to your noodles.