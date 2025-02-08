Is There A Benefit To Cooking Pasta Right In Its Sauce?

One of our favorite time-saving discoveries in recent years was when we learned we no longer had to boil lasagna noodles. As Ina Garten admitted, you can just soak regular lasagna noodles in hot water before you begin to build the final dish. Well, we now have an even better discovery to share with you all: You can also pass on boiling pasta when making other types of saucy noodle dishes as well. Instead of boiling your pasta in a separate pot, simply cook it in your pasta sauce.

There are many benefits to cooking your pasta in its sauce. It saves you effort since you don't have to fill a pot with water, wait for it to boil, and then babysit the noodles until they turn al dente. What's more, there's no mad scramble to drain them at just the right moment, and there's one whole less pot for you to clean after you've finished cooking. Best of all, you don't have to dump out all that starchy pasta water and see it go to waste. As if that weren't enough, cooking the pasta directly in the sauce will also make it more flavorful.