The Old-School Stuffed Italian Pasta You've Probably Never Heard Of

Whether the exterior is thick and crusty, as with Cornish pasties or Mexican empanadas, or thin and delicate, like Japanese gyoza or potstickers from China, nearly every culture has a hand pie, dumpling, filled bun, or stuffed pasta. Heck, some countries even have multiple varieties. You may have heard of Italian ravioli, gnocchi, and gnudi, for instance, but have you ever had culurgiones? It's a stuffed pasta dish from the island of Sardinia, distinguished by its filling and unique shape.

The main ingredient for the filling is potato, which isn't too unusual — you can find ravioli and tortelli filled with potatoes in several parts of Italy, to say nothing of similar dishes from other countries, like Polish pierogi. But they're also often filled with Pecorino cheese and some fresh mint to cut through the creamy richness of the potato, and they're usually served with tomato sauce. As for the shape of culurgiones, that comes from a distinct crimping closing process that makes it resemble the spike at the top of a blade of wheat. That makes culurgiones a little more fussy than their Italian dumpling cousins but doubtlessly rewarding in their own right.