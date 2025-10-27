What's The Difference Between Gnocchi And Gnudi?

Gnocchi is a well-known potato dumpling dish from Italy. These fluffy little pillows of carbohydrate goodness are usually boiled (or fried) and served in a sauce with some protein. They're pretty easy to make too, even without eggs. Just don't boil store bought gnocchi. There's a similar recipe that isn't quite as popular, though. Tuscany's best kept secret: gnudi. It's pronounced noo-dee and actually means "naked" in Italian. Think of it like ravioli filling without the pasta, so it's naked. Cue "the more you know" music. Given that gnudi and gnocchi sound similar and start with a silent "g", they must be the same right? Well, no.

Gnudi is primarily made from ricotta cheese (use the rest to make a simple appetizer). It's sometimes also made with spinach. You basically mix parmesan, ricotta, butter, flour, and eggs and then form the mix into little balls which chill for a while in the fridge. Once they're set, you boil them off and serve with sauce. They are extremely delicate and fluffy, even more so than gnocchi. This rustic Tuscan dish is the perfect date night dish to try, since it'll be new but familiar. Whereas gnocchi is made primarily from potatoes and flour, gnudi are straight cheese. If you're a cheese loving potato fiend like me, it seems like making both in the same night would be heaven — if a little labor intensive.