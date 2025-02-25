Here's How To Make Gnocchi, Sans Eggs
Most homemade pasta falls into two categories: It's either made of flour, salt, and eggs, or just with flour and water. Gnocchi breaks the mold completely as it's made of potato, with a little flour. Shaped and formed into bite-size dumplings, gnocchi is cooked in boiling water, just like regular pasta. In order to hold the cooked potato and flour together, eggs are often a key ingredient in gnocchi, but it can also be done eggless. To further explore the issue, we reached out to Matthew Cutolo (matthewcutolo), third-generation Italian-American chef at Gargiulo's Restaurant in Coney Island.
So how do you replicate the excellent binding quality of eggs when making gnocchi without them? "This gets into a little bit of the regional cooking of Italy and why I love Italian cooking so much," explained Cutolo. "If omitting an egg, use starchy potatoes (like russets), which provide natural binding power."
Cutolo likes the high starch and low moisture content of russet potatoes, as they hold the pasta together very well without eggs, creating gnocchi that is light and fluffy. As an alternative to russets, Yukon Golds also work well, as they add a beautiful nutty taste. As far as cooking the potatoes before you turn them into gnocchi, avoid boiling them (which introduces moisture) and stick to baking them (which releases moisture).
Who needs eggs in gnocchi, anyway?
With the skyrocketing prices and the shortage of eggs in grocery stores, it's good news that gnocchi doesn't need eggs to be flavorful and delicious. As long as you are using the right kind of potatoes, such as the russets recommended by chef Matthew Cutolo, you may never consider the pricey protein for your homemade gnocchi again. The flour you use can also make a big difference in the way the potato dumplings come together and the final texture. You want light and fluffy as opposed to chewy and gummy — so high-protein, low-gluten Italian 00 flour is perfect.
As well as using the right ingredients, you need the correct quantities. It's important to use "the right flour-to-potato ratio," explained Cutolo. While too much flour will make for dense gnocchi, "too little makes them fall apart." A good place to start is ¼ pound of flour for every pound of potato.
Instead of using a masher, try ricing your potatoes or running them through a food mill — which are both also great methods for making the best mashed potatoes. This will leave the cooked potatoes lump-free and extra-light even before you begin to incorporate the flour. And while boiling is the classic way to cook gnocchi, the little dumplings are also one of the unique foods you can cook in an air fryer for an irresistible crunch.