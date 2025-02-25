Here's How To Make Gnocchi, Sans Eggs

Most homemade pasta falls into two categories: It's either made of flour, salt, and eggs, or just with flour and water. Gnocchi breaks the mold completely as it's made of potato, with a little flour. Shaped and formed into bite-size dumplings, gnocchi is cooked in boiling water, just like regular pasta. In order to hold the cooked potato and flour together, eggs are often a key ingredient in gnocchi, but it can also be done eggless. To further explore the issue, we reached out to Matthew Cutolo (matthewcutolo), third-generation Italian-American chef at Gargiulo's Restaurant in Coney Island.

So how do you replicate the excellent binding quality of eggs when making gnocchi without them? "This gets into a little bit of the regional cooking of Italy and why I love Italian cooking so much," explained Cutolo. "If omitting an egg, use starchy potatoes (like russets), which provide natural binding power."

Cutolo likes the high starch and low moisture content of russet potatoes, as they hold the pasta together very well without eggs, creating gnocchi that is light and fluffy. As an alternative to russets, Yukon Golds also work well, as they add a beautiful nutty taste. As far as cooking the potatoes before you turn them into gnocchi, avoid boiling them (which introduces moisture) and stick to baking them (which releases moisture).