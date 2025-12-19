Your Chicken Is Missing Out On Big Flavor If You're Skipping This Easy Prep Step

Everyone knows how to cook chicken, but few people know how to cook it well. And hey, chicken is usually pretty good even when it's just a tiny bit dry or when it could do with a little more flavor. That could help explain why many cooks never bother to improve their technique. Turns out cooking perfectly seasoned, crispy-skinned chicken every time is actually really easy.

In fact, according to Ashley Lonsdale, chef-in-residence at the premium meat delivery service ButcherBox, the difference between tasteless, dry chicken and a roast your guests will pick to the bone is as simple as a little salt; but timing is important. Lonsdale swears by dry brining, which basically means salting your bird then letting it rest before cooking so the salt can do its work.

Explaining how the technique works, Lonsdale tells us that this early salt rub "allows salt the opportunity to penetrate the meat and season it fully." She went on to add that the technique doesn't just affect flavor, it produces a juicier chicken as salted meat holds onto more water during the cooking process. Although you shouldn't need more persuading at this point, that's not all. "Another benefit to dry-brined chicken is its crispier skin if you're cooking chicken with the skin intact," says Lonsdale.

Given that chicken always tastes better at restaurants because it's juicy and well salted, it sounds like a dry-brine could get you near-professional results if executed properly. Time to make space on your kitchen wall for that Michelin Bib Gourmand.