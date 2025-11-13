This Is The Only Brand Of Kosher Salt Alton Brown Will Buy 

All of this talk about evaporation methods might sound like cheffy jargon — I mean, salt is salt, right? However, the brand of kosher salt you use can make a real difference in your cooking. Morton and other vacuum-evaporated kosher salts are far denser than solar-evaporated salts like Diamond Crystal. This means that Morton kosher salt is nearly 60% saltier than Diamond Crystal, a discrepancy that makes a significant impact when seasoning dishes.

Many restaurants and chefs, including Alton Brown, prefer cooking with Diamond Crystal kosher salt because its lighter, hollow crystals tend to dissolve more rapidly and coat food more evenly. Brown has been a longtime Diamond Crystal fan; he said he got hooked on it while attending culinary school in France.

If you've never heard of Diamond Crystal, you're not alone. The brand has historically catered more to restaurant chefs than home cooks. Thanks in part to the public love from celebrity chefs like Brown, the beloved kosher salt has become more widely recognized and available at supermarkets in recent years — Diamond Crystal has even made cameo appearances in "The Bear."

If you can't get your hands on Diamond Crystal kosher salt, don't worry. Many recipe developers will specify if they are using Diamond Crystal, and you can convert your measurements accordingly. A kitchen scale is an essential gadget that makes this conversion much easier, but for volume measurements, it's best to use about half the amount of Morton's kosher salt.