Alton Brown Has A Genius Method For A More Flavorful Grilled Cheese

Alton Brown is known for many things: an award-winning chef, a Food Network star, and a food scientist. He even lends his chops to voice acting. You could say he's a well-known face in the industry and continues pushing the envelope in all aspects. When you think of a professional chef like Brown, you probably picture them providing tips and tricks for a decadent dessert or the perfect three-course meal. This time, though, Brown keeps things simple and gives insight into a classic sandwich: grilled cheese.

In my opinion, a straightforward grilled cheese is pretty hard to mess up, besides burning it to a crisp, of course. You only need a few pieces of bread, butter, and a good cheddar cheese, but you can elevate the sandwich by changing the cooking method or adding ingredients. For his ultimate grilled cheese, Brown uses a chimney starter.