Alton Brown Has A Genius Method For A More Flavorful Grilled Cheese
Alton Brown is known for many things: an award-winning chef, a Food Network star, and a food scientist. He even lends his chops to voice acting. You could say he's a well-known face in the industry and continues pushing the envelope in all aspects. When you think of a professional chef like Brown, you probably picture them providing tips and tricks for a decadent dessert or the perfect three-course meal. This time, though, Brown keeps things simple and gives insight into a classic sandwich: grilled cheese.
In my opinion, a straightforward grilled cheese is pretty hard to mess up, besides burning it to a crisp, of course. You only need a few pieces of bread, butter, and a good cheddar cheese, but you can elevate the sandwich by changing the cooking method or adding ingredients. For his ultimate grilled cheese, Brown uses a chimney starter.
Alton Brown's special cooking method
Chef Alton Brown knows how to make his recipe stand apart from the traditional grilled cheese. Brown makes his sandwiches in a 10- to 12-inch cast-iron pan on his chimney starter before he pours charcoal into the grill to continue cooking the rest of his meal. Additionally, he likes to add chopped onion, three types of cheese (sharp cheddar, Gruyère, and provolone), and, to really take it up a notch, various seasonings.
Judging from the recipe reviews on Reddit, it's apparent that people who've tried Brown's method are satisfied with the results. From the char on the outside of the bread to the savory flavors of all the delicious ingredients inside, it's no wonder he enjoys making grilled cheese sandwiches as an appetizer whenever he fires up his grill.