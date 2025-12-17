The Most Common Mistakes People Make With Parchment Paper

Parchment paper has a long history – so long, in fact, it's difficult for experts to nail down the exact time it was first invented. Before the product we know today, animal skins were used for similar purposes. In 1847, the process for creating a paper version — largely used for wrapping diary products — was pioneered by French scientists Jean-André Poumarède and Louis Figuier. The parchment paper that graces shelves today was developed later, when the product was coated with silicone. Though mentions of silicone-coated paper go back to the 1950s, the exact date of this development is debatable.

These days, parchment paper is a common household tool for baking and cooking alike. It helps to minimize kitchen mess by lining the bottom of pans, but has countless other uses when combined with a drop of creativity — one of many reasons why stocking up on parchment paper is a good idea. It can be used as an icing dispenser, or even a rustic wrapping solution for baked goods when paired with twine. However, this kitchen essential comes with parchment paper pitfalls, which can be learned and avoided to keep preparation routines seamless.