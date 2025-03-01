How Heat Resistant Is Parchment Paper?
Parchment paper is a handy tool to have in the kitchen for more than one reason. It's heat resistant, non-stick, and super versatile. From using parchment paper to bake deep cakes in shallow tins to using it to poach food, there's not much it can't do. Its silicone coating is what makes it resistant to heat and sticking, and lining your baking pan with parchment paper really makes all the difference when it comes to cleaning up. Even though it can withstand extremely high heat, this paper also has its limits.
Most types of parchment paper can withstand temperatures of 420 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Smaller pieces, like pre-cut circles, might have a slightly lower heat tolerance — closer to 390 degrees Fahrenheit. To be sure, you can always check the back of the box your parchment paper came in. This should state its temperature range. Many of the things we cook will be at a temperature that shouldn't burn the paper, though this can definitely still happen if you're not careful. But, with a few safety tips up your sleeve, you and parchment paper will be the best of friends.
How to safely use parchment paper
When lining an oven baking pan with parchment paper, make sure you don't have excessive overhang anywhere. Excess paper which is touching the sides of the oven or is close to the heating element is definitely a burning hazard. If you have baking clips, you can use these to secure each side of the parchment in place. You also want to keep the tray (and the parchment paper that lines it) close to the middle rack of your oven. This will ensure that it remains a safe distance from the top and bottom heat sources. When cooking on a stovetop or open flame, do not use parchment paper as it can catch fire.
It's also not recommended to use parchment paper in your toaster. Since the space is so small, the heating element will be very close to the paper and may ignite it. You can, however, use parchment paper in your air fryer, just keep a few things in mind. Cut the paper a little smaller than your air fryer basket to allow for airflow and to prevent the paper from getting close to the heating coil. And don't use parchment paper if the food on top of it is not heavy enough to pin it down — this is a common air fryer mistake that will cause the paper to fly around. With these tips, you'll be using your parchment paper like a pro!