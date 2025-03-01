How Heat Resistant Is Parchment Paper?

When lining an oven baking pan with parchment paper, make sure you don't have excessive overhang anywhere. Excess paper which is touching the sides of the oven or is close to the heating element is definitely a burning hazard. If you have baking clips, you can use these to secure each side of the parchment in place. You also want to keep the tray (and the parchment paper that lines it) close to the middle rack of your oven. This will ensure that it remains a safe distance from the top and bottom heat sources. When cooking on a stovetop or open flame, do not use parchment paper as it can catch fire.

It's also not recommended to use parchment paper in your toaster. Since the space is so small, the heating element will be very close to the paper and may ignite it. You can, however, use parchment paper in your air fryer, just keep a few things in mind. Cut the paper a little smaller than your air fryer basket to allow for airflow and to prevent the paper from getting close to the heating coil. And don't use parchment paper if the food on top of it is not heavy enough to pin it down — this is a common air fryer mistake that will cause the paper to fly around. With these tips, you'll be using your parchment paper like a pro!