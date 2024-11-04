Bake Deep Cakes In A Shallow Pan With A Parchment Paper Trick
A tall and fluffy cake is what dessert dreams are made of, but without a deep cake pan, it may seem tricky to pull off. Thankfully, you don't have to delay your cake cravings if you enhance a shallow round pan with parchment paper. This kitchen staple works to make a "cake collar" that's placed inside the pan to extend the height of the sides. It's important to use parchment instead of wax paper for this due to its heat-resistant and nonstick properties.
This trick encourages the batter to rise more, resulting in a thicker cake, without you needing to worry about batter spilling over and messing up your oven, since the collar is tall enough to prevent that. By our estimations, stocking up on parchment paper is cheaper than buying a deeper cake pan, so we won't judge if you keep this tip in your back pocket for your home baking needs.
How to line your pan with a parchment paper cake collar
Adding height to a shallow cake pan starts before you even grease it as directed in the recipe. First, you'll want to cut two evenly sized strips from a sheet of parchment and place them inside the pan. The strips will slightly overlap but that's fine as long as they form a collar around the pan's wall. See how far the strips extend up the sides and trim them if they're too tall.
Once the collar is two to three inches above the rim, remove the strips and grease your cake pan as usual. Place the strips back into the pan and gently press them into the sides so they stick. This makeshift deep pan is then ready to bake a thicker version of your favorite cheesecake recipe or a decadent chocolate cake. Another surprisingly simple baking hack for the win!