Bake Deep Cakes In A Shallow Pan With A Parchment Paper Trick

A tall and fluffy cake is what dessert dreams are made of, but without a deep cake pan, it may seem tricky to pull off. Thankfully, you don't have to delay your cake cravings if you enhance a shallow round pan with parchment paper. This kitchen staple works to make a "cake collar" that's placed inside the pan to extend the height of the sides. It's important to use parchment instead of wax paper for this due to its heat-resistant and nonstick properties.

This trick encourages the batter to rise more, resulting in a thicker cake, without you needing to worry about batter spilling over and messing up your oven, since the collar is tall enough to prevent that. By our estimations, stocking up on parchment paper is cheaper than buying a deeper cake pan, so we won't judge if you keep this tip in your back pocket for your home baking needs.