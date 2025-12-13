The Controversial History Of McDonald's Founder Ray Kroc

If one knows even a little about the history of fast food or the underlying machinery of American big business and the global spread of capitalism, then they've probably heard the name Ray Kroc. He's credited as being the individual most single-handedly responsible for making McDonald's the fast food standard-bearer, not to mention its role as one of the wealthiest, most popular, and omnipresent restaurants and brands of all time. Nicknamed "the founder" for his vital role in the enterprise, Kroc is hailed as a hero of business and a true innovator who connected people with some of the best-selling food items in McDonald's history.

But the widely known and disseminated story about the rise and domination of Kroc has been fudged and fabricated. The story of McDonald's, as it relates to Kroc, is one of cutthroat and aggressive business deals, and it's largely glossed over by the so-called founder's company ever since he started making overtures in the 1950s. While McDonald's is one fast food restaurant that may never live down its shady past, Kroc's story is a fascinating one nevertheless. Here's the shaky, scandalous, and real story of the professional life of Ray Kroc of McDonald's.