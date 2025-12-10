Review: White Castle's New Cheddar Smoked Sausage Slider And Pretzel Nibblers Left A Bad Taste In My Mouth

I am one of those lucky individuals who lives near the line where White Castle territory begins and Krystal territory (a very similar establishment) ends. Both have items I equally enjoy, with Krystal offering a very delicious chicken slider and White Castle delivering its iconic burger sliders and generously sized breakfast sammies that are a must-try. I also appreciate that White Castle listens to its loyal cravers and offers opportunities to be heard. For instance, it's easy to give your opinion on menu items, team members, and location suggestions by calling 1-800-THE-CRAVE. And right now, customers can also help make a big decision regarding a new menu item that may be made available nationwide.

The two new White Castle innovations customers have to choose from are the Cheddar Smoked Sausage Slider and Pretzel Nibblers. The smoked sausage slider is a smoked sausage infused with cheddar, accompanied by caramelized onions, and served up on a signature slider bun. The pretzel bites are exactly what they sound like: bite-sized pretzels served with cheese sauce.

Both look incredibly enticing in signage, but looks can be deceiving. So, we had to make a run to White Castle to try them both and see which choice, if either, was going to earn our vote.