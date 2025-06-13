This City Has Become The Fast Food Test Market For America

America, as you may know, is a very big place, which makes it quite difficult to get a representative sample from its population. Countries like, say, New Zealand are small enough that their populace has a shared set of reference points, which contribute to a shared sensibility. But sometimes, it can seem like our fifty states are fifty different countries. How on earth are you going to get somebody who lives in downtown Chicago and someone who lives in rural Idaho to agree on anything? That's why, when fast food companies with new items want to see what America might think, they go to one specific city to get a good cross-section of our country: Bakersfield, California.

Bakersfield may not be as glamorous as Los Angeles or as iconic as San Francisco, but it has a few distinguishing qualities. It's an important community for both agriculture and oil production, and it spawned the Bakersfield Sound, a subgenre of country music that, among other things, gave the world Merle Haggard. And, thanks to its diverse population and relative isolation (it's a two-hour drive from Los Angeles, and a five-hour drive from San Francisco), Bakersfield is an ideal laboratory for fast food companies like McDonald's and KFC to test how new menu items might play with various demographics before the rest of the country finds out about them. (Does that mean the KFC Double Down was tested in Bakersfield? Maybe!)