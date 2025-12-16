Why Rick Steves Says You Shouldn't Swear Off McDonald's While Traveling

Trying the local cuisine is one of the most exciting and rewarding parts of traveling (especially when you protect your nose from bland vacation meals). However, as exhilarating as it is to dine at local spots and sample new foods, not every vacation meal has to be novel or life-changing. In fact, according to European travel expert Rick Steves, there's no reason not to enjoy a burger (or a few) at McDonald's while traveling. There's an all-too-common idea that dining at McDonald's while traveling is a foodie failure. How could you go all the way to Italy just to eat fast food? The horror. However, as Steves points out, there are actually several very good reasons to stop at McDonald's in a foreign country.

First of all, McDonald's has expanded to over 100 countries across the globe for a reason. The burger chain is quick, consistent, crowd-pleasing, and relatively cheap; qualities that are often exactly what you need in a meal after a long day of sightseeing. What's more, Steves notes that whether you like it or not, McDonald's operates locations in prime zones of many major cities. Stopping at McDonald's can be a fun way to dine in a great location with fabulous views without paying tourist trap prices. Plus, after days of parsing menus in a foreign language and trying new foods at every meal, sometimes you're simply craving the comfort of a good old burger and fries — there's nothing wrong with that.