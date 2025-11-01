Food Tasting Bland On Vacation? Fix Your Nose

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From must-try regional Mexican foods to real-deal British clotted cream (which you probably won't find in the U.S.), the opportunity to sample diverse cuisines in new places is one of the most exciting and rewarding aspects of traveling for many people, this author included. However, if you've ever been disappointed to find that even the most delightfully pungent European cheeses taste oddly mild after a long flight, you're not alone. One of the most likely culprits for tragically bland vacation eats isn't a lack of flavor — it's your nose.

Many people have heard that food tends to taste duller on a plane, but you might not know that an airplane's impact on your sense of taste continues when you're on the ground. This is because the lack of humidity on an airplane dries out your nasal passages, leaving you with less mucus in your nose when you land. Less mucus might sound like a good thing, but mucus is actually super important for your sense of smell, and smell accounts for around 80% of taste.