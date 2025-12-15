One Brand's Frozen Beef Burger Patties Beat Out All The Competition

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing beats a fresh burger, but you also can't argue with the convenience of a frozen patty. So if you're looking to whip a few out to cook for dinner, we did the hard work and ranked seven brands of frozen beef patties. Our taste tester cooked them all the same way, by using a grill pan, and found that some grocery store house brands were complete duds (we're looking at you, Target and Whole Foods), while one retail brand ended up being the all-around winner.

That would be the Meyer Natural Angus Premium Ground Beef Patties, which were simply the most well-rounded of the bunch, and also happened to be some of the cheapest, with each patty costing only $1.62 when you break them down to the per-patty price. Our taste tester said, "The frozen patties are easy to handle and are intended to cook from frozen. The final result is an all-around great burger. Along with the Red Castle burger, the Meyer Natural Angus cooks the best, with a perfectly even crust and no sticking. The taste is there, too, making it an easy choice for No. 1."