One Brand's Frozen Beef Burger Patties Beat Out All The Competition
Nothing beats a fresh burger, but you also can't argue with the convenience of a frozen patty. So if you're looking to whip a few out to cook for dinner, we did the hard work and ranked seven brands of frozen beef patties. Our taste tester cooked them all the same way, by using a grill pan, and found that some grocery store house brands were complete duds (we're looking at you, Target and Whole Foods), while one retail brand ended up being the all-around winner.
That would be the Meyer Natural Angus Premium Ground Beef Patties, which were simply the most well-rounded of the bunch, and also happened to be some of the cheapest, with each patty costing only $1.62 when you break them down to the per-patty price. Our taste tester said, "The frozen patties are easy to handle and are intended to cook from frozen. The final result is an all-around great burger. Along with the Red Castle burger, the Meyer Natural Angus cooks the best, with a perfectly even crust and no sticking. The taste is there, too, making it an easy choice for No. 1."
Where you can buy Meyer Natural Angus Premium Ground Beef Patties
These Meyer Natural Angus Premium Ground Beef Patties come from cattle that are humanely handled and animal welfare-certified, with no added hormones or antibiotics. The cows are also vegetarian-fed, and because this beef meets so many quality standards, it's no surprise you'll find it in specialty supermarkets, including the most nationally accessible one, Whole Foods.
Because these Meyer Natural Angus Premium Ground Beef Patties are the type that are intended to be cooked from frozen, you really can just take them out of the fridge and cook them however you see fit, whether it's on the grill (but keep the lid open), by using the air fryer, or in a pan. In fact, restaurateur David Chang believes burgers should never touch the grill. Grabbing a box of frozen patties saves you the trouble of picking up a fresh batch of ground beef and shaping it yourself, so if you're looking to skip that step, we think these will more than satisfy you in a pinch. That's because they're actually good.