Why You Shouldn't Always Keep The Grill Closed When Cooking Burgers

Grilling is both the simplest form of cooking and one of the most complex ones. At its most basic, it merely consists of heating up a grill, putting meats and vegetables on top, flipping them, and serving them. This is why it's possible to be at the grill while simultaneously socializing and drinking during a cookout without burning everything. But anyone who wants to be a great griller knows that there is more than meets the eye when it comes to this method.

There are too many questions with no definitive answers: Should you get a gas or charcoal grill? How do you avoid having your meat get overcooked and dry? What's the best way to keep food from sticking to the grill? And, should you grill with the lid open or closed? We may not be able to answer every grilling question, but to settle the lid debate, we reached out to Silvio Correa, Grill Master at Silvio's BBQ in Los Angeles, California.

Correa's take is quite definitive. "I prefer grilling burgers with the lid off," he told The Takeout, elaborating that he likes "to cook from the outside in, especially when aiming for medium-rare. Keeping the lid open gives me better control over char and texture." If you cook with a closed lid, the result could be burgers that taste baked or steam instead of having that delicious charred flavor we all want from grilled food. This is why Correa usually doesn't recommend this way of grilling.