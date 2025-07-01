Why You Shouldn't Always Keep The Grill Closed When Cooking Burgers
Grilling is both the simplest form of cooking and one of the most complex ones. At its most basic, it merely consists of heating up a grill, putting meats and vegetables on top, flipping them, and serving them. This is why it's possible to be at the grill while simultaneously socializing and drinking during a cookout without burning everything. But anyone who wants to be a great griller knows that there is more than meets the eye when it comes to this method.
There are too many questions with no definitive answers: Should you get a gas or charcoal grill? How do you avoid having your meat get overcooked and dry? What's the best way to keep food from sticking to the grill? And, should you grill with the lid open or closed? We may not be able to answer every grilling question, but to settle the lid debate, we reached out to Silvio Correa, Grill Master at Silvio's BBQ in Los Angeles, California.
Correa's take is quite definitive. "I prefer grilling burgers with the lid off," he told The Takeout, elaborating that he likes "to cook from the outside in, especially when aiming for medium-rare. Keeping the lid open gives me better control over char and texture." If you cook with a closed lid, the result could be burgers that taste baked or steam instead of having that delicious charred flavor we all want from grilled food. This is why Correa usually doesn't recommend this way of grilling.
Is it ever a good idea to keep the lid on when grilling burgers?
Cooking is an art form, and as with anything that allows for creativity and innovation, rules are meant to be broken. Even Correa admits that there are specific circumstances in which he closes the lid — though always in a controlled manner and never for too long. "If someone's in a rush and wants their burger well-done, I might close the lid briefly," he explains, but highlights that doing this "can compromise that beautiful grilled flavor."
The other situation in which Correa uses the lid-down method is when he needs to heat the grill quickly. However, he does this before placing the meat on it. "When I want to sear the meat, [...] I close the lid for 10 minutes first to bring it up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit," he says. Only when the grill has reached the desired temperature does he "open the lid and grill the patties to get that perfect sear." This method works well because it uses the lid to trap the heat faster, but doesn't compromise on what Correa calls "the signature char." Opting for an open lid also gives you more control, since you can see how cooked the meat is and take it off the grill at the right time.
Use this method along with other easy but genius grilling hacks to elevate your cooking skills. You won't yet be a grill master, but you'll definitely impress your cookout guests.